Yung Joc was having a great day until a blog site accused him of cheating on his wife, Kendra Robinson.

Joc addressed the rumors on his radio show “Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Show,” when a video began floating around social media of him talking to a woman outside.

“Three days after his wife gave him a nice [shoutout] on Instagram, he cheated on her. Yung Joc cuddled up with another woman who is not his wife,” the caption on the video said.

Joc explained that the clip was painting a false narrative and that he was trying to defuse a situation between the woman, Tamar Braxton, and a third person.

“The blog said I was cuddling, the blog said I was cheating, but if you look at the video I’m doing nothing,” Joc said. “I’m standing there, standing on business. I’m not even talking, I’m just looking.”

Later in the show, Joc shared a text message that he received from Robinson, who messaged him and her mom while he was live on the radio.

“I just got a text from my wife, it’s a text to me and her mom. It says ‘I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done.’ That’s what I’m dealing with in real life. This is what happens when you play on people’s lives and you play with whatever they may be dealing with,” Joc said.