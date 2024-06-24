The importance of parental involvement in children’s education

Contrary to common misconceptions, Black parents are highly involved in their children’s education. This is one of the key findings highlighted in the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) report titled “Hear Us, Believe Us: Centering African American Parent Voices in K-12 Education.” The report provides an in-depth look at the experiences, challenges, and goals of Black parents regarding their children’s educational journey, focusing on aspects such as racial dynamics, college preparedness, and parental engagement.

Key findings and recommendations

Dr. Meredith B.L. Anderson, UNCF’s Director of K-12 Research, sheds light on the report’s significant insights. The study underscores the proactive role that Black parents play in advocating for their children’s academic success. It also offers recommendations for schools and policymakers to better support these parents in navigating the educational system and ensuring their children are college-ready.

Engagement strategies for parents

Ashley Thomas, CEO of the A.N.T. Foundation and a dedicated parent advocate from Indianapolis, shares valuable strategies for parents aiming to enhance their engagement with their child’s school. These tips are designed to empower parents to take an active role in their child’s education, fostering a collaborative environment between families and educational institutions.

By highlighting the dedication of Black parents and providing actionable advice, the UNCF report serves as a crucial resource for families seeking to overcome educational barriers and champion their children’s academic achievements.