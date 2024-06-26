5 credit card frauds senior citizens should be aware of regularly

Credit card fraud is an increasingly common issue that affects people of all ages, but senior citizens are often targeted more frequently. Scammers tend to prey on older adults, believing they may be less familiar with modern technology and fraud prevention methods. Staying informed about the types of credit card fraud can help seniors protect their finances and personal information. In this article, we will discuss five common credit card frauds that senior citizens should be aware of and provide tips on how to prevent them.

1. Phishing scams

What are phishing scams?

Phishing scams involve fraudsters attempting to steal personal information by posing as legitimate entities. These scams often come in the form of emails, text messages, or phone calls that appear to be from banks, credit card companies, or other trusted institutions.

How to recognize and avoid phishing scams

Verify the sender : Always check the sender’s email address or phone number. Legitimate companies will use official email addresses and phone numbers.

: Always check the sender’s email address or phone number. Legitimate companies will use official email addresses and phone numbers. Do not click on links : Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. These could lead to malicious websites or install malware on your device.

: Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. These could lead to malicious websites or install malware on your device. Contact the company directly: If you receive a suspicious message, contact the company using a verified phone number or website to confirm whether the communication is genuine.

2. Skimming devices

What are skimming devices?

Skimming devices are small machines that thieves attach to card readers, such as ATMs or gas pumps. These devices capture card information when the card is swiped, allowing fraudsters to create duplicate cards and make unauthorized purchases.

How to recognize and avoid skimming devices

Inspect card readers : Before using an ATM or gas pump, inspect the card reader for any unusual attachments or loose parts.

: Before using an ATM or gas pump, inspect the card reader for any unusual attachments or loose parts. Cover your PIN : When entering your PIN, cover the keypad with your hand to prevent hidden cameras from capturing your information.

: When entering your PIN, cover the keypad with your hand to prevent hidden cameras from capturing your information. Use ATMs in well-lit areas: ATMs located in busy, well-lit areas are less likely to have skimming devices installed.

3. Phone scams

What are phone scams?

Phone scams involve fraudsters calling individuals and pretending to be from a legitimate organization, such as a bank or government agency. They may claim there is an issue with the person’s credit card and request personal information to resolve it.

How to recognize and avoid phone scams

Do not share personal information : Never provide your credit card number, Social Security number, or other personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity.

: Never provide your credit card number, Social Security number, or other personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity. Verify the caller : If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call the organization back using a verified phone number.

: If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call the organization back using a verified phone number. Register for the Do Not Call list: Adding your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry can reduce the number of unsolicited calls you receive.

4. Mail theft

What is mail theft?

Mail theft occurs when criminals steal mail containing credit card statements, new credit cards, or other sensitive information. This can lead to identity theft and unauthorized credit card charges.

How to recognize and avoid mail theft

Secure your mailbox : Use a locked mailbox or a P.O. Box to receive your mail.

: Use a locked mailbox or a P.O. Box to receive your mail. Monitor your mail : If you notice that your mail is missing or tampered with, report it to the Postal Inspection Service.

: If you notice that your mail is missing or tampered with, report it to the Postal Inspection Service. Opt for electronic statements: Choose to receive credit card statements and other sensitive information electronically to reduce the risk of mail theft.

5. Fake charities

What are fake charities?

Fraudsters often pose as representatives of charitable organizations to steal credit card information. They may contact individuals by phone, email, or in person, requesting donations for a fake cause.

How to recognize and avoid fake charities

Research the charity : Before making a donation, research the organization online or through trusted resources like the Better Business Bureau.

: Before making a donation, research the organization online or through trusted resources like the Better Business Bureau. Donate directly : Use the charity’s official website to make donations rather than providing your credit card information over the phone or through a third party.

: Use the charity’s official website to make donations rather than providing your credit card information over the phone or through a third party. Be cautious of high-pressure tactics: Legitimate charities will not pressure you into making immediate donations. Take your time to verify the organization’s legitimacy before contributing.