Jools TV is pioneering Black educational content on YouTube

Founded by Chicago-based couple Justin and Patrice Brim, Jools TV has emerged as a significant player in the realm of educational programming for Black children. The channel, whose name stands for “Js Of Our Lives,” was created to honor their late son JJ and to celebrate their other children, Jaxon, Jett, and Jhy. Each episode is crafted to impart vital life lessons through engaging “Trapery Rhymes” or hip-hop inspired nursery rhymes.

Celebrating Black culture and history

Since its inception, Jools TV has garnered over 500,000 subscribers and achieved more than 100 million views. The channel has received accolades from celebrities like Cardi B, Michael B. Jordan, and Missy Elliott for its impactful content. Moreover, the Brim family has expanded their influence with the publication of “JJ’s Affirmations,” a book aimed at empowering young minds.

Justin Brim’s personal connection to education, shaped by his background as a kindergarten teacher and his mother’s teaching career, fuels the channel’s mission. Jools TV not only serves as an educational resource but also as a platform for representation, featuring characters and stories that reflect the Black experience.

A stand against cultural erasure

In a time when the accurate teaching of Black history faces challenges, Jools TV stands as a beacon of resistance. The channel creatively incorporates the achievements of Black historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Madam C.J. Walker, Malcolm X, and Harriet Tubman into its programming, ensuring that young viewers receive a comprehensive and inclusive education.

Amidst a backdrop of political efforts to dilute Black history education, Justin and Patrice Brim are determined to provide a counter-narrative. “Even if [schools] try to erase our history, there are receipts,” Justin asserts. He emphasizes the importance of teaching children about the legacies of those who fought for justice and equality.

With Jools TV, the Brim family continues to offer a vital educational resource that entertains, informs, and empowers Black youth, ensuring their rich history and culture are celebrated and remembered.