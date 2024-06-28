Unlock the benefits of coconut oil with a homemade recipe

Coconut oil, a staple in many households, is celebrated for its numerous health and beauty benefits. Spa director Malthi Nair shares insights into the advantages of coconut oil and provides a cherished family recipe for creating this natural elixir at home.

Benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil is renowned for its moisturizing properties, making it a popular choice for skin and hair care. It helps prevent moisture loss, reduces skin irritation, and improves texture. Additionally, its antimicrobial properties can soothe skin conditions like razor bumps and prevent dryness, especially in darker skin tones. While it’s not suitable as a sunscreen, its uses in cooking and beauty care are invaluable.

How to make coconut oil at home

Follow these simple steps to make your own coconut oil:

Scrape the flesh from coconuts. Cover the coconut flesh with water and mix well. Extract coconut milk using a cheesecloth or by hand. Allow the milk to sit overnight, enabling the cream to rise to the top. Skim off the coconut cream and heat it until the oil separates. Cool and strain the oil through a fine strainer. Store the oil in a clean, tightly sealed jar.

This homemade coconut oil can be used for cooking, hair treatment, or skin moisturizer.