Beyoncé selling Cecred haircare brand on tour stops

Beyoncé is taking her haircare brand Cecred on tour with her. The innovative venture marks a significant expansion of her business empire into the beauty industry.

The pop superstar launched the company last year with a line boasting shampoo, conditioner, treatment masks and styling products and now she’s announced a Cecred pop-up roadshow will appear at her ‘Cowboy Carter’ shows across the U.S. and at Ulta Beauty stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. Industry analysts estimate the global haircare market continues to grow rapidly each year.

“Saddle up! CECRED is the official beauty brand of the #COWBOYCARTERTOUR,” a statement posted on Instagram explained. “We’re hitting the road for the CECRED Roadshow, popping up at COWBOY CARTER TOUR stops and @ultabeauty stores near you. Swipe for official dates and see you there.” The announcement generated tremendous excitement among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,” the singer previously told WWD of the connection with Ulta Beauty. “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cecred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.” Ulta Beauty operates retail locations throughout the United States.

The roadshow will open on April 28 at Beyoncé’s first ‘Cowboy Carter’ show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 28 before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Las Vegas. The tour is expected to attract fans from across the country.

It will feature special trailers and a Cecred salon stage as well as expert hair advice and limited edition samples. The pop-up experience will include interactive demonstrations from professional stylists who work in the beauty industry.

“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes,” the ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker previously insisted she has always strived for Cecred to be “an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science and testing for all hair types”. Research shows Black-owned beauty brands have seen significant growth in recent years.

She explained: “But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences. Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves.” Cecred products have undergone extensive testing to ensure effectiveness across diverse hair types.

Beyoncé also opened up about her personal connection with her hair in an interview with Essence magazine, saying: “I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me.” Her mother, Tina Knowles, operated a successful hair salon in Houston for many years.

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives. For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom,” she added. Cultural studies have shown that hair salons serve as important social institutions in many communities.

“It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.” The haircare industry has seen a significant shift toward inclusive products in recent years.

Cecred joins Beyoncé’s expanding business portfolio, which includes her Ivy Park clothing line and various entertainment ventures. Celebrity-founded beauty brands have become a major force in the beauty industry worldwide.

The Cowboy Carter tour marks Beyoncé‘s first solo tour since her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which was highly successful and attended by millions of fans globally. Industry experts predict the combination of tour merchandise and Cecred products will generate substantial additional revenue throughout the tour’s duration.