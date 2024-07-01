Arizona Beverages commits to affordability amid rising costs

In an era where inflation is impacting budgets, Arizona Beverages stands out by not raising its prices. Don Vultaggio, the chairman and co-founder of Arizona Beverages, emphasized the company’s dedication to affordability during a recent interview on TODAY. Since its inception in 1992, Arizona has maintained the price of its beverages at 99 cents, a commitment that continues despite economic pressures.

Efficient operations to maintain low prices

Vultaggio explained the strategy behind maintaining low prices involves optimizing production and distribution processes. “We make it faster. We ship it better. We ship it closer. The cans are thinner,” he detailed, showcasing how operational efficiencies contribute to cost control.

Consumer-centric approach

While competitors may increase prices, Vultaggio is resolute about keeping Arizona Beverages affordable. He views maintaining the 99 cent price as a way to give back, especially to those struggling financially. “Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent have to pay more for our drink?” he posed, highlighting the company’s consumer-first philosophy.

Long-term commitment

Arizona Beverages’ approach is not just about short-term gains but a long-standing commitment to its customers. With a strong financial foundation, being debt-free, and owning all its assets, the company is well-positioned to continue its consumer-friendly pricing strategy. “Raised prices won’t happen in the foreseeable future,” Vultaggio assured, signaling a sustained fight for consumer affordability in the beverage industry.