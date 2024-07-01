Cardi B addresses production issues during BET Experience concert

During a recent performance at the BET Experience concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Cardi B faced significant production challenges. The event, featuring artists like Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red, and Jordan Ward, saw the “Enough” rapper publicly addressing her production team’s shortcomings midset.

Cardi B vents frustration midset

Cardi B expressed her frustration on stage, highlighting issues with pyrotechnics, ventilation, and music coordination. “For production, y’all messing up my pyros, the fans is off, y’all messing up my music. What am I paying y’all for? Put my fan on, let’s go,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of meeting professional standards during her performances.

The incident sparked a debate online about workplace respect and professionalism. Cardi responded to criticisms by explaining the financial stakes involved, including a non-refundable upfront payment of $350,000 for production services. She argued that the least her team could do was ensure basic elements like pyrotechnics and fans were properly set up.

Production team causes various issues onset

Further elaborating on the issues, Cardi revealed that she had invested $100,000 in pyrotechnics that went unused because the production team failed to coordinate safety measures with the fire marshal. Additionally, despite extensive rehearsals and coordination, her team faced last-minute changes due to incorrect music mixes and unprepared equipment.

Cardi B’s experience at the BET Experience highlights the complexities and expectations of live performances, underscoring the need for professionalism and respect in all aspects of production, regardless of the industry stature of those involved.