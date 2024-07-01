Ice Spice dodges Taylor Swift feature rumors

Ice Spice has left fans guessing about a potential Taylor Swift collaboration on her upcoming debut album, Y2K.

The rap sensation, known for hits like “Boy’s a Liar,” recently hinted at a possible team-up with the pop superstar, referencing their remix of Swift’s track “Karma” last May. When pressed for details about Swift’s involvement in her new record — set for release on July 26 — Spice remained tight-lipped but teased that there are indeed “a couple” of collaborations in the works.

“There’s a couple [of collaborations] — that is all I can say. More than one,” she cryptically commented to “Entertainment Tonight” at the BET Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30.

“I think she did me the favor, but I don’t know, let’s see, let’s see,” Ice Spice coyly replied in response to whether Swiftr had returned the favor.

The star also shared the valuable advice Swift imparted to her, recalling their time together in the studio.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget. She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine,'” Spice recounted to Billboard.

“I was, like: ‘You [mess] with my project?’ Like, what?” she joked in an interview with The Guardian. “She’s so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice; we talk all the time and she’s so funny … But I can’t say what she be telling me,” Spice, known for her candid demeanor, previously kept quiet about the specific guidance Swift has given her.

Spice’s playful evasion of direct answers continues to fuel speculation among fans eagerly awaiting her album’s release.