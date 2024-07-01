Will the U.S. women’s gymnastics team continues their dominance at the Paris Olympics? Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health. She has returned and is still the best in gymnastics. Biles finished the first day of the competition in first place in the all-around. Jordan Chiles finished second, and Minnesota’s Suni Lee third. Suni Lee’s remarkable comeback is genuinely inspiring, especially considering she was diagnosed with a kidney disease.

With a nearly sold-out crowd, day two of the women’s gymnastics was one for the books. The women competed fiercely in every event. But the beauty of watching these women compete was the support they had for one another and how they encouraged each other. Jordan Chiles captivating routines and vibrant personality entranced the audience, even during breaks, with her energetic and engaging dancing. Suni Lee’s bid for the Olympics is extraordinary because a year ago, she thought she would never be able to continue gymnastics after her diagnosis.

Simone emerged as the all-around champion of the competition, securing an impressive score of 117.225. Her spot on the team was automatic. The judges were tasked with selecting the other four spots and choosing two alternates. Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey are ready to join forces with Biles to bring home a medal. Rivera is only 16 years old and was the junior all-around champion in 2023, so she will be surrounded by veterans. The alternates for the team will be Leanne Wong and Jocelyn Roberson.

Unfortunately, the trials were not without their share of unexpected setbacks. Two top contenders, Skye Blakely and Shilese Jones, were forced to withdraw due to untimely injuries. Blakely suffered an Achilles injury during podium training, while Jones sustained a knee injury on the first day of competition.