Blac Chyna says daughter not going into showbiz, despite debuting 1st song

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White when she’s feeling formal, has made it clear that her daughter Dream won’t be pursuing a showbiz career — despite the youngster’s first single, “Besties Do It Better,” making a splash on Instagram. But don’t rush to add it to your playlist just yet.

“It is no song. You can’t stream it, you can’t do none of that. It’s not a song that is released,” Chyna told “Entertainment Tonight,” as she put the brakes on any budding fanbase.

The 36-year-old star, who shares Dream with former fiancé Rob Kardashian and has an 11-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-boyfriend Tyga, clarified that her daughter is simply exploring her many talents.

“Dream is just, she’s learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things. Dream has many talents, so it isn’t just, ‘Oh she wants to do music.’ She does everything. She’s just so fun,” Chyna explained.

Dream’s debut track had some heavyweight help from Chyna’s boyfriend, rapper, and songwriter Derrick Milano.

“Yes, but she did the writing. Me and my friend produced it, but she killed it,” Milano said, giving Dream full credit for her lyrical prowess.

Meanwhile, in the ever-evolving saga of Blac Chyna’s life, she’s contemplating expanding her family. However, it seems Dream has her own opinions about this potential family addition.

“I think I said something to Dream one time like, ‘Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?’ And Dream was like, ‘No.’” The little negotiator did add a caveat, “She’ll be like, ‘Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he’ll be really nice to me,'” Chyna shared.

After reversing several cosmetic surgeries, Chyna confessed that the only thing tempting her back to the operating table would be another baby.

“I feel like the only time I’ll have to get surgery again is if I have our babies. I actually had two C-sections, so that’s the only surgery,” she said.

Blac Chyna’s life may be a rollercoaster, but she’s holding the steering wheel firmly — even if Dream’s musical endeavors give it a fun little spin.