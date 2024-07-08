While LeBron James is seeking another gold medal playing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, his son Bronny is trying to prove the doubters wrong during the NBA Summer League.

After getting picked in the 2nd round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft, James said that his son is prepared for any criticism that comes his way. In an interview with ESPN, James shared how Bronny is different from him from when he first got into the league.

“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny. He doesn’t care,” James said. “I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying bout me kind of bothered me early on in my career. He doesn’t give a f—.”

James showed support for Bronny, saying that he decided to make it to the league, even though he didn’t have to.

“Just imagine if you were a kid, you were born into a situation where your dad was super famous, super wealthy, and you the kid still had the drive to want to be able to accomplish things for yourself,” James said. “I personally don’t know if I would’ve been able to do that if the roles were reversed.

“When I was coming up, I had no choice. I literally had no choice. … I had to make it out for me. My mom, my family, my hometown, my city. Bronny has all the choices in the world. If Bronny wants to stop right now or never played basketball or just wanted to be a gamer or wanted to be a chef or wanted to be nothing to whatever, he could have done that. People don’t understand how hard that is and the commitment for him to be coming out of heart surgery less than a year ago, for him to be able to be in the NBA, the kid, he’s special.”

In Bronny’s Summer League debut, he scored four points, while adding on two assists, two rebounds, and one steal.