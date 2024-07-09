The ultimate guide to the best beach bags for your summer getaway

As summer peaks, it’s time to think about sunny beach days and the essential gear you’ll need. A beach bag isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a practical accessory designed to keep your belongings safe from water and sand. To help you choose the perfect bag for your seaside adventures, we’ve compiled a list of top beach bags that combine style with functionality.

Our top picks for beach bags

Best overall: Simple Modern Beach Bag Rubber Tote – Known for their popular tumblers, Simple Modern also offers a versatile beach bag in various sizes and colors, featuring quick-drying holes, sturdy handles, and a waterproof interior pocket.

Best straw bag: Hat Attack The Original Straw Traveler Bag – This stylish bag not only has a dedicated spot for your sunhat but also ample space for all your beach essentials, keeping them organized and wrinkle free.

Best waterproof bag: Yetti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag – With a thick nylon shell and internal zippered pockets and dividers, this tote is ideal for carrying everything you need while keeping it dry and organized.

Best designer beach bag: Loewe Medium Anagram Basket Bag – Durable straps and a double handle make this bag both stylish and practical for the beach and everyday use.

Best mesh bag: Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag – Designed to sift sand and prevent it from collecting in your bag, this mesh option has multiple pockets for organized storage.

Best backpack: WANDF Swim Bag Mesh Drawstring Backpack – Perfect for storing wet gear, this backpack features mesh compartments for quick drying and preventing moisture buildup.

Best zipper-top: Bluboon Mesh Beach Tote Bag – This bag comes with a detachable cooler, making it ideal for keeping your snacks and beverages fresh while you enjoy the beach.

When selecting your beach bag, consider the features that matter most to you, such as size, material, and extra compartments. Whether you’re looking for a bag that’s waterproof, stylish or has a cooler compartment, there’s an option out there to meet your beach day needs. Remember, the best beach bag is one that not only looks good but also protects your essentials from the elements.