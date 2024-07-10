5 must-have chunky sandals

As the summer season unfolds, it’s time to refresh your shoe collection with the latest trends. This year, chunky sandals are making a significant comeback, offering a blend of comfort and style that’s perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re heading to brunch or running errands, these platform sandals are the statement-making shoes you need to add to your wardrobe.

Why chunky sandals are a summer essential

Designers have reimagined the chunky summer sandal, creating sleek, versatile options that bridge the gap between casual flip-flops and dressy open-toe heels. On days when heels feel too formal and flip-flops too laid-back, platform sandals step in to elevate your look with a touch of dazzle.

How to style chunky platform sandals

Your personal style dictates how you incorporate chunky platform sandals into your outfits. For those who prioritize comfort, these sandals seamlessly integrate into your daily wardrobe. If you’re a maximalist, let the chunky sandals be the centerpiece of your ensemble. No matter your style preference, adding a pair of platforms to your summer lineup ensures a winning combination of comfort and fashion.

Top 5 chunky sandals for your summer wardrobe

Kurt Geiger’s Orson Cross Strap Sandal: Walk on a cloud with these quilted and padded sandals, featuring a signature crystal eagle head for a luxe look. Nike Air Max Isla: Balance and support meet chic design, making these sandals perfect for stylish comfort on the go. Glamorous’ Cross Strap Slide: Like fluffy pillows for your feet, these slides promise to be a comfortable addition to any outfit. Free People’s Rule Breaker Flatform Sandals: Available in 17 colors, these bold sandals are comfortable and easy to walk in, according to reviews. Steve Madden’s Xandra Slingback Platform Sandal: A modern take on hiking sandals, these feature a sleek design and treaded sole for comfort and ease.

With these top picks, your summer sandal game is sure to be on point. Embrace the chunky sandal trend and step into the season with style and confidence.