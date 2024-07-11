Flau’jae Johnson claps back at Aries Spears over comments about fake eyelashes

Flau’jae Johnson, the LSU Tigers basketball player and rapper, recently voiced her opinion on the ongoing debate about beauty standards, specifically addressing Aries Spears’ critical comments on Black women wearing fake eyelashes. Spears, a stand-up comedian, took to Instagram to express his disapproval of the dramatic beauty trend, comparing the eyelashes to “Pterodactyl wings” and “BBLs for your face.”

Johnson’s response to Spears

In a bold statement, Johnson encouraged women to embrace their personal style. She further criticized Spears’ stance by asserting that men should refrain from commenting on women’s choices, emphasizing that men need to stay in their place.

Spears’ comments, which he called a “public service announcement” to Black women, have sparked discussions about beauty standards and personal autonomy. He acknowledged his love and respect for Black women but pleaded with them to abandon heavy, exaggerated eyelashes.

Johnson’s rising career and new music

Beyond the beauty debate, Johnson is making waves in the music industry with her new album Best of Both Worlds, featuring collaborations with notable artists like Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare. Her recent single with Lil Wayne, “Came Out A Beast,” has been met with positive reception, and Johnson is committed to advancing her music career, inspired by praise from her collaborators.

The dialogue between Johnson and Spears highlights a broader conversation about gender, beauty standards, and the importance of respecting individual choices. As Johnson continues to defend her stance and celebrate her artistic achievements, she remains a prominent voice for young Black women navigating the intersection of culture, identity, and expression.