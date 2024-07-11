Mike Mathis empowers at-risk teens through innovative mentoring program

Mike Mathis, a specialist in youth anger management from Cleveland, is dedicated to empowering youth and at-risk teens through his innovative program, Mentoring with the Mentees. Mathis teaches essential skills in relationship building, communication, and dating etiquette, helping pave the way for a brighter future for these young individuals.

Teaching through roleplaying

Recently highlighted in a video on social media, Mathis was seen actively engaging with teenagers, demonstrating first-date etiquette through roleplaying exercises. These practical sessions cover everything from opening doors for dates to choosing appropriate seating and steering conversations, focusing on respecting and exploring their partner’s personality.

Addressing teen dating challenges

According to a 2024 survey by Hinge, Gen Z daters experience a higher level of nervousness and less confidence on first dates, influenced significantly by the pandemic’s social impact. This anxiety often leads to a fear of rejection, which hinders their pursuit of romantic relationships. Despite these challenges, there is a strong desire among Gen Z to forge meaningful romantic connections, spending an average of 51 minutes daily on dating apps.

Community and social media reactions

Social media users have praised Mathis for his efforts, noting the importance of teaching young adults how to respect and communicate effectively in relationships. Comments range from celebrating his approach to educating young students on proper relationship etiquette to calls for extending these teachings to older age groups.

Expanding the impact

The Mentoring with the Mentees program doesn’t stop at dating etiquette. It also covers effective communication with parents, career development skills, and fostering a greater vision for the future. Mathis’ personal journey from a challenging past to becoming a community leader underscores his commitment to lifting others. His organization, I’m Not Famous but I Made It, has significantly improved the mental, financial, and emotional well-being of thousands of mentees since 2015.

In celebrating the transformative impact of Mike Mathis, we recognize the power of dedicated mentorship and its role in shaping confident, capable young adults.