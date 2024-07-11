‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ 2nd season delayed

The second season of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” game was due to start on July 11, but Rocksteady Studios, the game’s developer, has postponed its launch until July 25.

“Update: Task Force X, we’ll be adjusting the release timing for the next season, #SuicideSquadGame Season 2 will now launch on July 25,” the team wrote in a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you for your patience.”

The studio didn’t offer any explanation for the delay.

Once the season launches, Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora, will be part of the game as a playable character, along with new weapons, another map and the “Frozen Hearts” and “Winter” episodes.

The suitably chilling update will mark the second of four planned seasons following the game’s launch in late January.

The live-service shooter game fell short of expectations, while Rocksteady staff have reportedly moved to help with a director’s cut edition of “Hogwarts Legacy.”

However, Warner Bros. has told IGN that Rocksteady will complete the first year of “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” support as planned.

However, none of them wouldn’t comment on the future.

“We are not yet discussing anything that is not announced,” the companies stated.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported that Rocksteady could look to return to its single-player roots with its next project, particularly given the success of the “Batman: Arkham” series.