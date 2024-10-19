Meta is blocking Instagram users from being able to screenshot photos or videos sent via DM.

As part of a series of new security features to safeguard young people online and following a rise in sextortion scams, the social media app will prevent users from being able to screenshot or screen record “view once” or “allow replay” images or videos in private messages.

“This means that if someone sends a photo or video in Instagram DM or Messenger using our ‘View once’ or ‘Allow replay’ feature, they don’t need to worry about it being screenshotted or recorded in-app without their consent,” Meta said in a statement. “We also won’t allow people to open ‘view once’ or ‘allow replay’ images or videos on Instagram web, to avoid them circumventing screenshot prevention.”

Meta has also announced nudity protection filters, which will blur images that it picks up as containing nude content and include a warning for the consequences of sharing such content.

Meta recently announced it’s introducing Teen Accounts, with teens under the age of 16 having their accounts overseen by their parents.

Those under the age of 13 can only be tagged and contacted by accounts they follow.

Content deemed offensive is filtered from search and comments and notifications appear after an hour to limit their usage.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., sleep mode is activated, which quietens notifications and sends auto-replies to direct messages.

Those under 16 are only be able to amend these settings with parental permission.

Adults will also be provided with the ability to see what their children are doing and intervene.

The UK’s communications regulating body Ofcom called it “a step in the right direction” while adding they will need to do “far more to protect their users, especially children” in light of the new Online Safety Act.