Kyrie Irving refuses to name celebrity hall pass in post-game interview

During a casual post-game interaction, NBA star Kyrie Irving was asked by a YouTuber if he would use a hall pass to be with any celebrity. The term hall pass typically refers to a partner in a relationship granting permission to engage romantically with someone else temporarily. However, Irving, seemingly unfamiliar with the term, responded with a strong affirmation of his commitment to his family.

Kyrie Irving, who married Instagram model Marlene Golden Wilkerson in 2019, is a father of three. His family includes two sons and an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Irving’s public declaration of love and commitment to his wife and children highlights his values and the importance he places on family.

Social media reactions

The incident sparked various reactions on social media, with many criticizing the appropriateness of the question posed to a married man and father. Comments ranged from support for Irving’s response to critiques of the questioning tactic, emphasizing respect for personal and family values in public discourse.

Despite his high-profile career and previous controversies, including a suspension over a post deemed antisemitic, Irving’s focus on family and personal integrity remains evident. His response not only dismissed the controversial hall pass idea but also reinforced his role as a dedicated family man, uninterested in entertaining hypothetical infidelities, regardless of the public platform or pressure.