Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks hoping to avoid sweep by Boston Celtics

It has been a tough 2024 NBA Finals for Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks, competing against the Boston Celtics. In game one, Boston led by as many as 29 points, leading to a 107-89 win. Irving was 6-19 from the field and only scored 12 points.

Dallas competed better in game two, but after a solid first quarter in which he was 4-5 with 8 points, Irving struggled the rest of the way; he shot 3-13 the rest of the game and only finished with 16 points. Doncic finished with 32 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, and 8 turnovers in the 105-98 loss.

Irving had a dominant game after returning home to Dallas and avoiding the distasteful crowd in Boston. He rebounded with 35 points on 13-28 from the field, but Doncic had his worst game of the series, shooting 11-27 from the field, scoring 27 points, and fouling out of the game.

Now, it’s win or go home for the Mavericks, who face the enviable task of winning four straight to claim an NBA championship.

Irving discussed the Boston defense ahead of Game 4:

“Very special to watch from afar, but also, as a competitor, as a hooper, to be experiencing at this level is an incredible teacher for me,” the Uncle Drew star said. “I use it as a moment to learn how hard it is to win, especially against a great team that’s going to guard you the way that they’re guarding us. The frustration is natural just because you want to make every shot when you’re in the Finals. You don’t want to miss you; you don’t want to not play well. So, you give partial credit to them, but also there’s a focus and a preparation you have to have.”

Irving, who played for Boston for two seasons, also discussed how some of his former teammates are familiar with his game.

“These guys on that Boston squad know my game as well; they know it well, so they’ve been able to scheme for me for the past few years, so getting over this hump is something that’s been on my mind for a while,” he expressed. “Watching them just like everyone’s been watching Boston the whole entire year be the best team in the league. We obviously knew we would have our challenges, but this is what helps us grow. Going out there and competing with the best of the best, going against Jrue [Holiday], and Jaylen [Brown] and JT [Jayson Tatum] and seeing their ability to cover up some of their mistakes or trust each other to make the right plays on the defensive end has shown me what I have to continue to work on.”

Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals airs tonight at 8:30 pm on ABC.