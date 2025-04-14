Anthony Edwards leads Wolves against veteran Lakers squad

It’s Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves against Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers, as each team begins its quest for an NBA championship. The Lakers are chasing an 18th title, hoping to tie the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history. The Timberwolves are still looking for their first.

Game 1 of their best-of-even, first-round playoff series will be Saturday, April 19, in Los Angeles.

The third-seeded Lakers (50-32) secured home-court advantage after defeating the Houston Rockets, while the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (49-33) clinched their playoff berth on Sunday with a victory over the lowly Utah Jazz.

The teams split their regular-season series 2-2, each winning on its home court. The Lakers won 111-102 in their most recent meeting in February.

Edwards, who has established himself as one of the league’s premier players, will lead the team along with Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley Jr., and Rudy Gobert.

During the regular season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. In January, he scored a career-high 53 points against the Detroit Pistons, continuing to build on his reputation as one of the league’s most explosive scorers.

His growth hasn’t gone unnoticed. After winning gold with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics and earning his third consecutive All-Star selection, Edwards has solidified his status as the franchise cornerstone.

Less than a year after their Western Conference Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Timberwolves believe that with Edwards’ continued ascension, they have everything they need to return to the conference finals. Last season’s playoff run saw the Timberwolves fall in five games to a Mavericks team led by Dončić, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most shocking deals in NBA history. The February blockbuster sent Dončić to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, dramatically reshaping the Western Conference landscape.

James and Dončić, ranked as the best players in the league, will be the focal point for the Lakers. James, who is 40, has been in the league for 22 years.

Both teams enter the series at full strength, according to Fox Sports. Minnesota’s defense ranked fifth in the league, while the Lakers finished 19th in offensive efficiency.

The road won’t be easy. The Western Conference remains a gauntlet, with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder looking formidable.

The hunger for a championship has never been stronger for a franchise that has made just two conference finals appearances. Edwards represents their best chance yet to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Minnesota.

Game 2 is scheduled for Monday, April 21, before the series shifts to Minneapolis.