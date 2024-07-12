Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low introduces exciting new colorways

Travis Scott‘s collaboration with Air Jordan 1 Low is set to introduce fresh and vibrant colorways in the upcoming year. The sneaker world is abuzz with the news of potential new releases titled Velvet Brown, Shy Pink and Dark Pony, expected to hit the shelves in early 2025.

New colorways to watch

While the Velvet Brown is already on the radar, the Shy Pink and Dark Pony colorways are stirring significant excitement. Notably, Shy Pink will be available in men’s sizes, and Dark Pony will cater exclusively to women’s sizes. These upcoming sneakers are a departure from the usual earth-tone palettes synonymous with previous Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collaborations, incorporating pink accents that add a fresh twist to the iconic design.

Anticipation builds with leaked mockups

Although no official images have been released, mockup renderings of these sneakers have surfaced, increasing the anticipation among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The authenticity of these designs has yet to be confirmed, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the wait for these new releases.

Industry buzz and celebrity sightings

The sneaker community is keeping a keen eye on these developments, especially after Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin shared a video glimpse of the Shy Pink version worn by entrepreneur Ronnie Prassas. This sneak peek has only fueled rumors and speculation about the official release, expected in the spring of next year.

As we await further confirmation and details, the anticipation for these Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers continues to build, promising to bring something new and exciting to the sneaker landscape in 2025.