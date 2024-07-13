Eminem blasts Diddy and Kanye West on his new album

Eminem has certainly stirred the pot with his latest album release, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which dropped on Friday, July 12. The 51-year-old rapper, known for his sharp tongue and controversial lyrics, didn’t hold back, taking playful jabs at Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West, among others.

In the track titled “Fuel,” Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, dives into the recent controversies surrounding Combs, 54, including allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The lyrics, too spicy to quote directly, reference a notorious hotel incident involving Combs and his former girlfriend Cassie Venture, 37.

Despite Venture’s allegations and ongoing legal battles, which even prompted an FBI raid on his properties, Combs vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Eminem also didn’t spare Kanye West, 47, in his song “Bad One,” following the rapper’s turbulent times and fallout from brand contracts due to anti-semitic remarks.

The album doesn’t shy away from poking fun at public figures like Megan Thee Stallion, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 41, with lyrics that media outlets have deemed too hot for print.

In his trademark style, Eminem also manages to squeeze in references to current events and personalities, including the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting case and Caitlyn Jenner.