New music Friday: The Letter M, Eminem, Ye, Ice Spice, LL Cool J, Veeze, Rema

Some of the top releases for the week of July 12

This is a wonderful time to be a music fan. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of July 12.

The Letter M recently released “Mite Be,” which featured Ben Reilly. The track is produced by the Honorable C.N.O.T.E.


Eminem released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Consequence released “No Apologies,” which features Ye.


Ice Spice released “Did It First,” which features Central Cee.

Veeze released “F.A.F.,” which features Rylo Rodriguez.

JT Money released Immortal.

Remi Wolf released Big Ideas.

Action Bronson released Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor, which features Larry June and The Alchemist.

BossMan Dlow released “PJ,” which features Lil Baby.

Rema released HEIS.

Tony Shhnow released #NoOneElse (Hosted by DJ Yung Rel), an album where he produced every beat on the project.

Claire Cottrill, formerly known as Clairo, released Charm.

Rae Khalil released “Crybaby.”

LL Cool J released “Passion.”

Mustard released “Pray For Me.”

YG released “Stupid,” which features Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray.

Tre Loaded released “Wanna Be P.”

DOE released Heart of a Human.

Adrian Marcel released RNBAY SZN.

Stanley Brown and Eric Bellinger released “Meant For Me.”

Parris Chariz released Take You To Parris.

Xayhill released “No Competition.”

Churemi released “AYO.”

Tobi Toun released “Heart Poetry.”

Camidoh released “Vulnerability Has A Price.”

Drew Parker released Camouflage Cowboy, which features The Isaacs.

Lexa Gates released “I Just Can’t Be Alone.”

Iman Nunez released “GET OFF MY BACK.”

John Summit released Comfort In Chaos.

ASPEN released “Heal Me Now.”

Sleepy Hallow released “Yes Freestyle,” which features Sheff G.

SoFaygo released “Precision,” which featured Don Toliver and was produced by Lil Tecca.

MESSIAH! and MAVI released “Our Daily Bread.”

Bianca Jade released Flower By The Sundial.

