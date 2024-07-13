LL Cool J’s new album packed with star-studded collaborations

LL Cool J‘s new album The FORCE is set to make a powerful impact, packed to the brim with high-profile collaborations that could make even the biggest star-studded gala look like a quiet night in.

Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, and Saweetie are just a few of the illustrious names gracing the upcoming 14-track record, which has been produced entirely by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip. It’s like the Avengers of hip-hop got together for one epic showdown.

“My new album The FORCE launches September 6, 2024. Pre-save using the link in my bio. You know the drill. Scroll up for the official track listing and appearances. I’m ready, lol,” the rapper unveiled on Instagram.

Not one to keep fans waiting, the 56-year-old icon has already dropped the new single “Passion.”

‘”Passion” song and video are out now. Listen, watch and pre-order The FORCE, link in bio,” LL Cool J announced on Instagram.

“We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion,” he declared in a statement as smooth as his rhymes.

The FORCE marks LL Cool J’s first new studio album since 2013’s Authentic, and he candidly admitted that he had to “learn how to rap again” after his extended hiatus. Just like many of the greats, he went back to basics.

“[The process required] going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again … making sure I was really inspired by the things I was saying. That’s why there isn’t a lot of fluff on this album. The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board. They always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before,” said the humble superstar.

The FORCE tracklist

1. “Spirit of Cyrus” (featuring Snoop Dogg)

2. “The FORCE”

3. “Saturday Night Special” (Featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe)

4. “Black Code Suite” (Featuring Sona Jobarteh)

5. “Passion”

6. “Proclivities” (Featuring Saweetie)

7. “Post Modern”

8. “30 Decembers”

9. “Runnit Back”

10.”Huey In Da Chair” (Featuring Busta Rhymes)

11. “Basquiat Energy”

12. “Praise Him” (Featuring Nas)

13. “Murdergram Deux” (Featuring Eminem)

14. “The Vow” (featuring Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)

Get ready to feel The FORCE — this album promises to be a legendary addition to LL Cool J’s already impressive repertoire.