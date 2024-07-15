Serena Williams claps back at Harrison Butker during the 2024 ESPY Awards

At the 2024 ESPY Awards, hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams, a notable exchange captured the attention of sports and entertainment audiences. Williams, alongside Venus Williams and Quinta Brunson, took a moment to advocate for women’s sports, humorously excluding Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker from the support group. This was in response to Butker’s controversial views on women in sports and society.

Butker’s attempt to diminish the role of women in sports and broader social issues has sparked significant backlash. His comments at a commencement speech earlier in the year, where he suggested women should primarily be homemakers, and his criticism of abortion, IVF and Pride Month, have polarized public opinion. His stance led to a satirical yet poignant critique from Williams at the ESPYs, emphasizing that women’s sports should be enjoyed like any other, without Butker’s endorsement.

Butker’s reaction

Following the event, Butker responded, praising Williams’ hosting but criticizing the exclusionary joke as a missed opportunity to unify. The online community reacted strongly, with many supporting Williams’ stance and calling out Butker’s contradictory views on unity.

This incident highlights ongoing issues of gender equality in sports and the cultural battles being fought within public figures’ platforms. As debates continue, figures like Serena Williams champion the cause, ensuring women’s sports receive the recognition and respect they deserve, free from outdated stereotypes and biases.