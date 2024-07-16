Brian McKnight faces backlash and postpones concerts due to family controversy

Fans of R&B singer Brian McKnight are boycotting his concerts following his controversial remarks about his oldest biological children, whom he has publicly disowned. McKnight, known for his hits in the ’90s and early 2000s, now prioritizes his new family, which includes his current wife and their children, over his eldest children from previous relationships, referring to them as products of sin.

This backlash has had a tangible impact on McKnight’s career, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled concert in Detroit and the postponement of his performance at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. The latter event has been rescheduled to November 14, 2024, amid rumors of poor ticket sales due to the ongoing boycott.

Despite the controversy, McKnight continues to perform, recently sharing the stage with his young son at a concert in Orlando, Florida. He remains a headliner for the upcoming 2024 Jazz & Rib Fest in Columbus, Ohio, alongside other notable artists like Musiq Soulchild and Regina Belle.

The situation highlights the significant impact of personal controversies on professional life, particularly in the entertainment industry, where public image plays a crucial role.