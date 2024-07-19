3rd season of ‘The Impact: Atlanta’ green-lit for production

Fans of the popular reality series “The Impact: Atlanta” have reason to celebrate, as the show has been reportedly green-lit for a third season. This news comes after the successful airing of the first two seasons, which showcased the lives of some of Atlanta’s most influential young creatives and influencers.

Returning cast and new additions

The debut season, which premiered in October 2022, featured notable social media entrepreneurs such as Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey and Lakeyah Robinson. However, Jayda Cheaves, despite her massive following, did not return for the second season, and it remains uncertain if she will rejoin the cast for the upcoming season.

The second season saw new faces, including Tuson Jewell and Jerrika Karlae. Jewell, initially appearing in a guest role, was well-received by the audience, earning him a spot as a main cast member. Karlae, known for her feature on Young Thug’s 2018 single “U Ain’t Slime Enough,” has also been building her following since her appearance on the show.

Production and future expectations

Produced by Quality Control co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, “The Impact: Atlanta” has successfully captured the blend of personal and professional challenges faced by its cast. The series concluded its second season in November 2023, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the third season will bring.

As the show prepares for its next installment, the question of which cast members will return or join anew remains a topic of excitement and speculation among fans.