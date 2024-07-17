How Angel Reese turned the hosts of the ‘Jokes on You Podcast’ into sports fans

The Angel Reese effect is very much real. From city to city, some of the biggest celebrities, specifically Black stars, have come out to watch the All-Star rookie forward out of LSU in real-time. Some celebrities who have come to watch her so far include Latto, Monica, Usher and Lady London. Megan Thee Stallion and Lakeyah are expected to be at games sometime this season, as well, to support her.

When Reese and the Chicago Sky visited the Atlanta Dream, the fanfare resembled that of some of the world’s most popular rock stars. Fans of all ages and genders stood outside the Sky’s tunnel after the game, just hoping for a moment to interact with the Bayou Barbie.

Before the game, rolling out caught up with comedians Talley and Mel Mitchell, the co-hosts of the “Jokes On You Podcast.” We talked about the Reese sensation and their journey to becoming sports fans.

What has this journey been like following the WNBA this season?

Talley: For me, I am not a sports girl, so it’s been very exciting to be interested in what’s going on because girls who look like me are doing it. They’re prospering and they’re getting the attention they deserve.

I’m a huge theater nerd; I’ve been in musical theater my whole life, so this is the first [time] I’ve ever been interested in sports. I’m glad my sis, her coverage and everybody else’s attention has been on women who 100% deserve it.

I’m so glad that it’s happening.

Mel Mitchell: Yes, I’m so happy to be here. Like she said, Black girls are doing some really cool stuff. These girls look like me. They have lashes; they have bundles. They’re having a good time on and off the court, and they are killing it.

I’m so mad I’m late to the party, but I’m happy I’m here. I’m proud of everybody. This is so much fun… I’m happy to be a part of this [and] in the building today to see the Atlanta Dream versus the Chicago Sky.

What do you think of Angel Reese?

Mel Mitchell: Baby, that’s why we’re here! We love Angel.

Talley: Angel, we love you. Listen, if you happen to see this, girl.

Mel Mitchell: We’re here for you, friend.

Talley: If I don’t watch another sport, I’m watching it for yo’ a–.

Mel Mitchell: We are watching because we are real Reese’s Pieces.

Talley: Yes. Real Reese’s Pieces.

Mel Mitchell: We’re here for Kamilla [Cardoso], too. We love Kamilla down. My Brazilian Queen. I’m super excited to see this game.

What makes Angel Reese so enticing?

Mel Mitchell: They act just like us!

Talley: I was going to say the same thing; it’s crazy. When you’re a Black woman in any workspace, you feel the need to put a mask on and be somebody else and make sure you’re not stepping on any toes or make sure you’re not upsetting anybody.

These women get on that court, give it their all, cuss and get mad. They yell and all kinds of s—. It makes me feel empowered to be myself at work and in spaces where I might want to shrink, but it’s like, no, they are women, and they need to act like winners.

I love that.

Mel Mitchell: I relate to them.

They’re silly. They get in other girls’ faces. I didn’t know they were having as much fun down here with the sports ball. So now, I’m here.