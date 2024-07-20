Big Sean announces new album after leaks

Big Sean‘s sixth solo album Better Me Than You will be released on Aug. 9.

Just one day after the 14-track album was leaked online, Big Sean announced the release and dropped new single “Yes.”

While there was speculation that Kanye West – who Big Sean has been feuding with recently – was responsible for the leak, Sean defended his former mentor, who signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music label, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, in 2007.

“I know he ain’t do that s—. I love Ye. Without him, there would be no me. I’ve been there since Graduation. I got to study and contribute, you know, give energy to every project … I know he wouldn’t do that. That’s trash. I know he wouldn’t do no s— like that. To whoever did do that, just know it did f— me up,” he announced on Instagram Live.

“You see this plaque right here? That’s 185 million records sold under G.O.O.D. Music! I love G.O.O.D. Music. S—, they made more money off of my music than I did,” he said before walking into a hallway covered in his awards and plaques.

Sean left the label in 2021 to secure himself “a bigger cut” of the profits.

“Damn no more GOOD Music for Big Sean?” a fan asked him on Twitter (now X).

“That’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal,” Big Sean replied.