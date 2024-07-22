LeBron James set to make history at 2024 Paris Olympics (video)

LeBron James has made history once again.

The NBA‘s all-time leading scorer and rare active athlete billionaire has been named as the flag bearer of the United States in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

“You get to wave that flag in Paris, my man,” Steph Curry, James’ men’s basketball teammate, said.

James said he’s never fathomed carrying the flag at the Olympics’ opening ceremony, but he said it’s an honor.

“I appreciate it, man,” James said. “Team USA has given so much to all of us, to me, over the last 20 years. Understand right now in a country that’s so divided, I hope this moment … will unite us or bring us together. Even for those few seconds.”

James is now the first United States men’s basketball athlete to become a flag bearer for the country.

“I’m going to hold that responsibility with a lot of honor, and I appreciate it, man,” he said. “Thank you … it’s special in the fact that you get to represent your country in another fashion.”

James was a part of the 2004, 2008 and 2012 United States Olympic teams. After the Americans finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, James rejoined the team and recruited superstars like Curry.

In the NBA, James is the first player in league history to score 40,000 points. He has won four championships with three different teams. James is also fourth all-time in the assists category.