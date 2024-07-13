Why LeBron James may be on a stream with Kai Cenat soon

LeBron James could end up being the next celebrity guest on Kai Cenat‘s stream.

James recently called Cenat during a livestream and briefly talked to the content creator about playing EA Sports College Football 25 early. The NBA legend and billionaire said he only plays with his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes, or Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes. James was playing on the 356Hillwood’s Twitch stream, a clothing brand founded by James’ childhood friend, Frankie Walker.

The brief exchange was clipped and posted by 356Hillwood and EA Sports College’s Instagram page. James re-posted the reel onto his Instagram story. The clip included both of the aforementioned company’s logos.

“When you trying to play, bruh?” Cenat asked James.

“We’re going to get to it,” James said. “We’re going to get to it.”

“Alright, say no more, bro,” Cenat said.

Cenat then asked how the game felt to play.

“Oh, it’s nice,” James said. “It’s been a while since the game existed, so I’m happy it’s back.”

The last college football video game was released in 2013. The game stopped coming out due to legal issues of using student-athletes’ likenesses for no compensation.

“Oh, yeah, that’s tough,” Cenat said. “We’re going to play soon.”

James is currently out of the country and will be through August for the USA men’s basketball team. The team is currently in Abu Dhabi and will be in London before starting play in France on July 28.

With the college football game officially releasing on July 19, the stream will probably be through an online connection or overseas and not in Cenat’s streaming headquarters in Atlanta. James has previously been featured on the stream when he called Kevin Hart during the comedian’s sleepover stream with Druski.

Other guests on Cenat’s stream have included Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, DDG, Rubi Rose, NLE Choppa, MrBeast and Lil RT.