Supporting these Black-owned businesses when you travel

As we embrace the power of the Black dollar, which is expected to reach $1.8 trillion this year, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses, especially in the travel industry. With Black Americans spending over $100 billion on leisure travel in 2019, choosing enterprises that create unique experiences for Black travelers is a step towards inclusivity and empowerment.

Travel essentials from Black entrepreneurs

Wndr Ln: Tina Wells’ travel brand offers vibrant luggage and sustainable travel accessories, available at Target and online.

MinkeeBlue: Sherrill Mosee’s line of functional bags with a collapsible utility shelf for organized travel.

Join a travel tribe

BLACK IN: Connect with Black jet-setters and enjoy itineraries that center the Black experience with Martinique Lewis and Ashley Company.

Single Parents Who Travel: Tomika Anderson’s community offers all-inclusive luxury travel with flexible payment plans for single-parent families.

Outdoor Inclusion Coalition: Led by Marcus Shoffner, this business promotes diversity and equity in outdoor spaces, offering programs for activities like skiing, climbing and camping.

Experience homely comfort at Black-owned B&Bs

Celestine Bed & Breakfast: Siblings Cornelia Robinson Edwards and Gerald Robinson offer southern hospitality in Pensacola, Florida.

Morehead Manor Bed & Breakfast: Monica and Daniel Edwards’ tranquil retreat in Durham, North Carolina, is designed for relaxation.

Immersive tours with local experts

Underground Concierge: Ari Oliver in New Orleans provides customized itineraries and local experiences.

Maximum Impact Travel: Jay Cameron’s tailored tours offer a deep dive into the African continent and diaspora.

Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas: Explore Afro-Latino communities and learn about African influences in Latin America through this unique travel TV series.

By choosing these Black-owned businesses, you can enjoy a rich travel experience while contributing to a cycle of economic empowerment within the Black community. It’s a journey towards diversity, representation, and inclusion, one trip at a time.