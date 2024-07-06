Empowering Black-owned businesses at the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture

The 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans has become a vibrant hub for Black-owned businesses, showcasing diverse products from clothing and accessories to home goods and art. This year, the festival’s SOKO MRKT stage was alive with activity, drawing large crowds eager to support these entrepreneurs.

Spotlight on diversity and inclusion

The festival provided a platform for Black-owned businesses to thrive and hosted panels discussing critical topics such as plus-sized fashion, inclusion, and authenticity. These discussions added an inspiring buzz, enriching the cultural tapestry of the event.

Inspirational stories from the heart of the community

Among the many passionate entrepreneurs, Karen Piggins, owner of Body Harmony, stood out with her compelling journey. Despite initial doubts and challenges as a single mother, Karen’s perseverance over two decades culminated in her participation at the festival for the first time as a vendor. Her story is a testament to the power of self-belief and persistence in overcoming obstacles.

Karen shared, “I saw myself being here… I wrote a list, checked it off step by step, and made it happen. My advice to anyone starting their own business would be: don’t ever discount yourself or count yourself out.”

Support local, dream global

This year’s festival is not just an event; it’s a movement supporting Black entrepreneurs who deserve recognition and support. If you’re in New Orleans, consider visiting these businesses at SOKO MRKT to experience their unique offerings and hear their inspiring stories firsthand.

Stories like Karen’s highlight why it’s crucial to support these businesses, not just for their economic impact but for their role in fostering community and inspiring future generations.