Zazie Beetz ties the knot in a whimsical wonderland wedding

Actress Zazie Beetz, celebrated for her roles in “Atlanta” and Joker, has officially married her longtime partner, actor David Rysdahl. The couple exchanged vows in a magical, Alice in Wonderland-themed ceremony held in September 2023 at Salveymühle by Zaza in Uckermark, Germany, a place close to Beetz’s heart, as she spent her early years in Berlin.

A dreamy celebration

The wedding was a stunning affair, filled with vibrant flowers and outdoor seating, perfectly capturing the whimsical essence of the theme. Beetz looked radiant, sporting a half-up hairstyle that complemented her elegant white strapless gown. The ceremony took place outdoors, enhancing the enchanting atmosphere.

While Beetz did not announce her marriage publicly, glimpses of the wedding were shared by her wedding planner on social media. The post highlighted the joy and magic of the wedding weekend.

Hints of matrimony

Although the wedding was kept under wraps, Beetz hinted at her marital status in December through an Instagram post celebrating Rysdahl’s Fargo premiere, referring to him as her model husband. Rysdahl also dropped a playful hint in a holiday post, captioning it, “Happy holidays from Mrs. Clawwwssss!”

A creative partnership

Beetz and Rysdahl, who met during an acting workshop in 2014, have been partners in both love and creativity. They co-founded a production company named Sleepy Poppy and are currently working on a unique adaptation of the fairy tale Rapunzel. Rysdahl shared his excitement about the project, mentioning that Beetz would portray Rapunzel with a stunning afro, showcasing her talent and beauty.

As Zazie Beetz embarks on this new journey with David Rysdahl, fans and followers are thrilled to witness their love story unfold. With their shared passion for storytelling and creativity, this couple is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry.