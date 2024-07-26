Mýa and Sisqo dazzle at NYC’s ‘Queens of R&B’ tour

Social media is buzzing after Mýa and Sisqo delivered a stunning performance during the Queens of R&B tour stop in New York City. The event, held at Madison Square Garden on July 24, featured iconic ’90s R&B groups Xscape and SWV as headliners, alongside other talented artists like Total, 702, MC Lyte and Mýa.

Mýa and Sisqo steal the show

During the concert, Mýa surprised fans with a special appearance by Sisqo, and together they performed their hit single, “It’s All About Me.” Fans were thrilled as the duo showcased their vocal prowess, leaving no doubt that they were ready to deliver an unforgettable show.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the performance. Many reminisced about the golden era of R&B, expressing how much they miss the music and performances from that time.

More artists making waves

Mýa and Sisqo aren’t the only artists making headlines. Recently, Usher received three Emmy nominations for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, showcasing his talent and versatility on stage. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15, and fans are eager to see how he fares.

As the Queens of R&B tour continues, it’s clear that artists like Mýa and Sisqo are not just preserving the legacy of R&B but also captivating new generations of fans. Their recent performance is a testament to their enduring talent and love for classic R&B music.

What did you think of Mýa and Sisqo’s performance? Share your thoughts below!