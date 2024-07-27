Mark Phillips, RDC bring out Kai Cenat, AMP and Sexyy Red at Dream Con

The final weekend of July includes a host of events celebrating the African-American culture. In Austin, Texas, RDCWorld hosts its annual Dream Con event, where the world of anime, gaming and street culture all intersect. In Washington, D.C., Broccoli City Festival returns with headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Kaytranada, Key Glock, Victoria Monét, Veeze, Jordan Ward, Skilla Baby and Lil Yachty’s Concrete Family. Issa Rae, Desi Banks and Funny Marco are also expected to be at the Broccoli City Festival.

On night one of Dream Con, Mark Phillips and RDCWorld brought out some of the biggest names in contemporary music with Sexyy Red and Kai Cenat.

“Dream Con was too fun,” Red posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When someone asked who she was going to cosplay as going into the event, she said “Sexyy Red.”

Red participated in a game of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” with AMP, the popular online collective of Black content creators, including Cenat.

No way they flew out Sexyy Red for this hood version of Smarter Than A 5th Grader at Dreamcon pic.twitter.com/9Btgr04Xfu — 🐾August Shiro🎮Vtuber🐾 Dreamcon 2024 (@august_shiro) July 26, 2024

At an afterparty, it looked like Red performed for the convention’s attendees.

BOW BOW BOW BOW!! pic.twitter.com/IuzQMQUba1 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 27, 2024

The first night of Dream Con also included a dodgeball competition, which featured the likes of rolling out‘s 2023 Content Creator of the Year, Kalani Rodgers.

As for Red, after performing at Broccoli City Festival, she is set to go on her own headlining arena tour with Kodak Black and Loe Shimmy.