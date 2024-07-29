ASAP Rocky prepares to respond to Drake’s disses on upcoming album

ASAP Rocky is gearing up to make waves with his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, set to release on Aug. 30. Fans are buzzing with anticipation, especially after DJ Kast One revealed that Rocky has some pointed bars aimed at Drake, who recently dissed him on the track “Family Matters.”

Rocky’s response to Drake

During an appearance on Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, DJ Kast One shared insights about Rocky’s forthcoming album. He noted that the Harlem rapper is addressing significant topics, including his ongoing beef with Drake.

Previous shots fired

Fans believe Rocky has already fired back at Drake in two recent tracks. The first alleged response came on Kid Cudi’s “Wow,” where Rocky rapped, “Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake / These n—-s can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” This line cleverly plays on Drake’s recent health issues, suggesting that he might need a male companion now that Rocky is with his former flame, Rihanna.

The second response appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands,” where Rocky rapped about someone being in their feelings over women, implying a connection to Drake’s past relationships.

The tension between these two artists has roots in their past relationships. Notably, the mother of Drake’s child, Sophie Brussaux, reportedly dated ASAP Rocky before her involvement with the Toronto rapper. This complicated history adds another layer to their ongoing feud.

Drake’s track “Family Matters” features some sharp jabs at Rocky, criticizing his music and fashion career while referencing Rihanna.

What to expect from Rocky’s new album

As the release date approaches, fans are eager to see how ASAP Rocky will address these issues in Don’t Be Dumb. With the anticipation building, it’s clear that this album will not only showcase Rocky’s musical talent but also his lyrical prowess in addressing rivalries and personal experiences.