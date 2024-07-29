Ice Spice and Kai Cenat host U-Haul live stream

In a surprising twist, Ice Spice and Kai Cenat took to the streets for an unforgettable live stream from a U-Haul truck, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. The duo’s chemistry was palpable as they entertained viewers in a setting far from Cenat’s usual streaming location.

Behind the scenes of the U-Haul stream

Early in the stream, Cenat playfully pretended to run down 30 flights of stairs to greet Ice Spice, all while biding his time inside the U-Haul. This clever ruse set the stage for a night filled with laughter.

A night of laughter

One of the standout moments featured Ice Spice sitting on Cenat’s back as he attempted push-ups, an attempt that ended in a humorous fall.

Fans were also treated to a moment where it seemed Ice Spice might drop a freestyle. Instead, she playfully trolled her audience by breaking into a quick twerk. This playful interaction kept viewers entertained and engaged throughout the stream.

Exchanging compliments and future collaborations

Throughout the live stream, Ice Spice and Cenat exchanged compliments about each other, showcasing their camaraderie. In an exciting tease, she hinted that Cenat would soon appear in a music video, leaving fans eager for more details.

Celebrating the release of ‘Y2K!’

The occasion for this lively stream was the release of Ice Spice’s latest album, Y2K!, featuring collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and Gunna. To support her new project, Ice Spice will embark on a series of shows across North America, starting in Washington, D.C., on July 30.

Ice Spice and Kai Cenat’s U-Haul live stream was a delightful mix of humor, music and unexpected moments. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming shows and new music, this event solidified Ice Spice’s status as a rising star in the music industry.