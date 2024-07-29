Travis Scott sparks dating rumors with Cuban Link

Travis Scott has fans buzzing with speculation about a potential new romance after being spotted with Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, the ex-girlfriend of rapper 50 Cent. The two were seen together following an event, leading to a flurry of online chatter.

What happened?

On Friday, a video surfaced showing Travis Scott getting into the same car as Cuban Link. The footage captured a moment where Scott embraced a woman and exchanged greetings with a man before heading into a vehicle with Cuban Link and a few others.

Social media reactions

The video quickly made its rounds on social media, with captions highlighting the unexpected pairing. As of now, 50 Cent has not publicly commented on the situation. However, his rival Rick Ross took the opportunity to poke fun at 50 by commenting on the video. Ross also shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, adding a playful jab with the caption, “Many men, many many many men.”

50 Cent’s relationship history

50 Cent and Cuban Link dated in 2019 but reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. The rapper hinted at his single status through social media posts, emphasizing his focus on personal growth and abstinence.

As the story unfolds, fans are eager to see if Travis Scott and Cuban Link will confirm their rumored relationship. With the entertainment world always buzzing with new developments, this potential pairing is sure to keep fans engaged.