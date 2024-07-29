Wunmi Mosaku surprises fans with motherhood announcement

The talented actress Wunmi Mosaku, known for her roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, “Loki” and “Lovecraft Country,” recently delighted fans by revealing that she has become a mother. The announcement was a surprise, especially since Mosaku had kept her pregnancy private.

A joyful revelation

Just a day after attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, where she shared a vibrant photo on Instagram with the caption, “Mama went OUT out!”, Mosaku posted a heartwarming image of herself with her baby girl. In her post, she expressed her joy with the words, “Oh and when I said Mama, I meant it! 🥰” Fans flooded the comments, praising her radiant glow and celebrating this new chapter in her life.

Keeping it private

Wunmi Mosaku is known for her discretion regarding her personal life. Despite being a BAFTA award winner, she has managed to keep details about her love life under wraps. While it is known that she is married, little information is available about her husband, including his name. However, she has mentioned that he works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry and encouraged her move to Los Angeles.

Career and homesickness

In interviews, Mosaku has shared her thoughts on moving to the U.S. and how it impacted her career. Despite her success, Mosaku experiences homesickness. She mentioned missing her friends and family but says that a cup of tea and a call home helps. This connection to her roots remains important to her.

Celebrating her achievements

Wunmi Mosaku gained recognition for her role as Ruby Baptiste in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” which aired in 2020. She has also starred in notable productions such as His House, “Luther” and “Black Mirror.” Her versatility and talent continue to shine in every role she takes on.

Congratulations to Wunmi Mosaku on her new journey into motherhood! As she embraces this exciting chapter of her life, fans eagerly await her future projects and continue to support her career.