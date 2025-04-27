Boosie drags Kanye West for saying he ‘smells poor’

Boosie Badazz spat fire at Kanye West for calling the Baton Rouge renegade rapper “poor” and said he “smells poor” during a tirade on Twitter, now known as X.

Yeezy’s unsolicited and unprovoked attack on Boosie

During yet another livestream rant, Ye unfurled a blizzard of insults at Boosie and other entertainers. Ye said, “I know that n—a smells poor and I never met him. That n—a smells poor. You know, that n—a is poor. What the f–k am I talking about smells?”

When someone said Boosie “gotta stop talking s–t,” Ye stormed on, saying, “But, that’s what here’s there to do. They took a piece of s–t and made him talk s–t. He’s talking hisself. He’s a piece of s–t and he’s talking s–t. “

Boosie restrained himself at first

Initially, the hair-trigger-tempered Boosie was surprisingly subdued in his admonishment and warning to Yeezy, saying on X:

“Ye, u better chill lol.”

However, the restraints came off a short time later, and Boosie returned to X to flame Yeezy into oblivion.

Boosie torches Kanye

“I SMELL LOL NEVER YOUR MOUTH SMELLS LIKE A HAM N CHEESE HOT POCKET WHEN IT COME OUT THE MICROWAVE,“ Boosie blazed in his fiery post. “WHAT U NEED TO DO IS WATCH WHAT U TWEET BRO. U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A D–K N HIS MOUTH. YOU’RE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A D–K TASTE LIKE Ye, ‘The professional d–k s–ker.‘ “

The volleying of insults back and forth between Boosie and Yees comes days after Ye, without warning or seeming provocation, admitted that he performed oral sex on his younger male cousin until he was 14.

Ye says he had an incestuous relationship with a cousin

“This song is called ‘COUSINS.‘ It’s about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together‘ anymore,“ Ye confessed on X on Monday, April 21. “Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines, but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d–k ’til I was 14. Tweet sent.”

Right after Yeezy, 47, posted that confession on Monday, Boosie, 42, showed sympathy and pity for Yeezy’s tumultuous childhood. Boosie took to his own X account to convey his understanding of why Ye is exhibiting bizarre behavior as a middle-aged man.

“DAM KANYE. I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE!! THIS DUDE BEEN [THROUGH] SOME S–T BRA. THE RANTS MAKE [SENSE] NOW. THIS MAN WAS S—ING D–K AS A CHILD. SMH. HIS MIND IS F—ED UP!! I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD!! THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY [AND] EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE! WHOEVER WRONGED HIM, THEY IN TROUBLE. #DeudAintHoldingBack.”