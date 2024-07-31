Nike unveils new Safari SB Dunk Low for 2024 Olympics

Nike is celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with an exciting sneaker release. Among the anticipated drops is the new Safari SB Dunk Low.

Design features of the Safari SB Dunk Low

The sneaker showcases a predominantly grey colorway, complemented by the brand’s iconic safari print on the overlay panels. Additional design elements include teal shoelaces, orange accents on the ankle collar and an orange heel tab.

Nike’s Olympic history

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into Olympic-themed releases. During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the brand celebrated skateboarding’s debut as an Olympic sport with a range of SB Dunk collaborations, including partnerships with notable brands like Bandai, FTC, Parra and Quartersnacks.

Upcoming releases

In addition to the Safari SB Dunk Low, Nike has announced an Electric collection that will coincide with the Summer Olympics. The SB Dunk Low from this collection is set to be released on August 9 for $125 via the SNKRS app.

With these exciting releases on the horizon, sneaker fans are in for a treat as Nike continues to innovate and celebrate athletic culture through its iconic footwear.