Ciara thinks less is more when it comes to makeup

Ciara prefers to go for more “natural” vibes when it comes to her day-to-day looks, She recently said that she plays down her makeup habits ordinarily so she can save up all the “drama” for when she is on stage.

“I love an everyday look,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m a big ‘less is more’ kind of girl, and when I’m rolling in my everyday flow, I go for the more natural look. Then, when it’s time to amp up the drama for being on stage, I get to have those moments. It’s another level of process to put on stage makeup. My makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick, has been in my career since I was a little baby at 16 years old and, we’ve played a lot over the years. I think we’ve evolved together.”

The “Goodies” hitmaker was then asked who is the main “inspiration” for her makeup choices. She cited her long-time makeup artist because she “gets” it like no one else that she has ever met.

“My makeup artist, Yolanda. She’s a not only my makeup artist, but she’s also my best friend; she was my matron of honor,” Ciara said. “She gets beauty like no other. She’s now 60 years old, and it’s insane to see how beautiful she is and how well she takes care of herself.”

“I also have to give love to my grandma.” she continued. “Whenever I would see her dressed to the nines, her makeup was always so beautifully placed, and she always looked elegant”