North West and Megan Thee Stallion embrace Japanese culture

The 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West is making waves in the music industry with her guest verse on the track “Bomb” from her father’s latest album, Vultures 2. This high-energy Jersey club track features North West greeting listeners in Japanese and introducing herself with “Watashi no namae wa North-chan” (My name is North).

Exploring cultural influences

While it’s unclear what inspired North West to incorporate Japanese phrases into her verse, it could be a nod to her father’s 2007 album, Graduation. North West isn’t alone in this cultural crossover; Megan Thee Stallion has also embraced Japanese lyrics in her recent work.

Megan Thee Stallion’s viral hit

Megan’s latest track, “Mamushi,” features Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba and has quickly gained popularity since its release in June as part of her self-titled album, Megan. The song’s title, which translates to a dangerous Japanese snake, fits perfectly with the album’s serpent theme. In the catchy chorus, Megan raps in Japanese: “Okane kasegu / watashi wa star” (“[I] make money / I’m a star”).

Live performances and music videos

The duo performed “Mamushi” along with its viral TikTok dance during Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour in London last month. Recently, Megan released a teaser for the “Mamushi” music video, which was filmed in Japan, further showcasing her commitment to blending cultures in her music.

North West and Megan Thee Stallion are not just making music; they are creating a cultural dialogue through their art. By incorporating Japanese language and themes, they are paving the way for a new wave of global influence in hip-hop.