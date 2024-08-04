Summer Walker calls out Spotify for excluding Nicki Minaj from hip-hop exhibit

In a bold move, Summer Walker has voiced her discontent regarding the exclusion of Nicki Minaj from Spotify’s recent exhibition, The Gold Standard, which celebrates women in rap. The exhibit, based in New York, aims to honor female artists who are setting the bar in the hip-hop industry.

Walker took to Instagram to express her concerns, questioning why Minaj, a pivotal figure in the genre, was overlooked. The exhibition features notable artists such as Doja Cat, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Flo Milli, Latto, Sexyy Red, City Girls and Saweetie, yet Minaj’s absence raised eyebrows.

Despite her personal preference for R&B over rap, Walker defended Minaj. She considered it disrespectful to not include Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim or Missy Elliott and called the music industry weird. Her comments highlight the importance of recognizing all influential female artists in hip-hop.

While Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on the exhibit, fellow artists Sexyy Red, Latto and Flo Milli visited The Gold Standard last week and were surprised at the mural created by artist Manon Biernacki. Biernacki later revealed that Minaj had declined to participate in the exhibition.

According to Carl Chery, head of urban music and creative director at Spotify, we are in a golden age of women in hip-hop and have never had this many impactful female rappers at the same time. The Gold Standard was designed to acknowledge this moment. His statements underscore the significance of the current era for women in the genre, yet it raises questions about inclusivity and recognition.

As the conversation continues, it remains crucial for the industry to honor all trailblazers in hip-hop, ensuring that no artist’s contributions go unnoticed.