Funk Fest, created by Florida A&M University graduate Leo Bennett, is more than a music extravaganza. It has morphed into a bonafide cultural phenomenon. Funk Fest returns to the Wolfcreek Amphitheater in Atlanta from Aug. 10-11. The first night will feature the Isley Brothers, Carl Thomas, Jon B, Case, and Stokley. Day 2 stars Erykah Badu, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Youngbloodz, celebrity comedians, and more.