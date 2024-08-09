New music Friday: Latto, Meshell Ndegeocello, Ye, Larry June, Ravyn Lenae

Here are the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 9.

Latto released her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, a diverse project that includes features from artists like Coco Jones, Ciara, Young Nudy, Hunxho, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah the Scientist, and Teezo Touchdown.

Meshell Ndegeocello released No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign released VULTURES 2.

Larry June released Doing It For Me.

Logic released Ultra 85, an album he’s teased throughout his entire career, once a collection of songs he promised to keep to himself.

MAVI released shadowbox.

Benny the Butcher released Summertime Butch.

Ravyn Lenae released BIRD’S EYE, which features Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign.

Quavo and Lenny Kravitz released “FLY.”

Asake released Lungu Boy, which features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Central and Stormzy.

Chlöe released Trouble In Paradise, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Halle and Jeremih.

Polo G released HOOD POET, which features G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Offset, Lil Durk, The Kid LAROI, Hunxho, GloRilla and Future.

Kali Uchis released ORQUÍDEAS PARTE 2, which features JT.

Kodak Black released “Hit Stick.”

Russ released “Fendi Bucket.”

LL COOL J released “Proclivities,” which features Saweetie.

Tre Loaded and That Mexican OT released “The Ticket.”

Rae Khalil released CRYBABY.

404 Chew released “Get Back,” which features 1k Phew and bloody CANDY.

Petrina DeLacey released God’s Princess.

Bizzle released “Poppin (Remix).”

Jae Stephens released “Body Favors.”

Olivia King released “Blue Remix,” which features Dondria.

Lexa Gates released “Provider.”

Neek Bucks released UNIQUE.

Zedd released “Lucky,” which features Remi Wolf.

38 Spesh and Method Man released “Speshal Methods.”

The late AUGUST 08 released Pretend It’s Okay.

Leo w3ST released “Lemme Know.”

Sheff G released “Own Lane.”

Oxlade released “ARABAMBI (Acoustic Version).”

Chase & Status and Stormzy released “BACKBONE.”

Phonte released Pacific Time 2, which features Carlitta Durand and Carmen Rodgers.

TwizzyTwitch, JAG, and RJmrLA released “GO BABY.”

GeezLy released “U FEEL ME!?”

Hanumankind released “Big Dawgs,” which featured Kalmi.

Jana Diab released “I’ll Just Say It.”

Lehla Samia released “Proud To Be Your Girl.”

Jarrod Lawson and Raquel Rodriguez released “Next Move.”

OMG Girlz released “Motion.”

Sugarhill Ddot released 2 Sides of the Story, which features Hunxho, PNB Rock, Skilla Baby, STAR BANDDZ, BBG Steppaa and Luh Tyler. The feature from Rock is his first feature posthumously.

Ddot also released “My Baby,” which features 16-year-old Chicago rapper Star Bandz.

Skylar Blatt released “Hold Me Down.”

Doodie Lo and Tee Grizzley released “HOODBACHI.”

Durand Bernarr and Charlie Vettuno released “READY!”

Stonebwoy released “Pray For Me,” which features Wyclef Jean.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids released “NO DOGS ALLOWED.”

Money Man released “Clear.”

Ralo released “Baby You Fine.”