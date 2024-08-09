Rolling Out

New music Friday: Latto, Meshell Ndegeocello, Ye, Larry June, Ravyn Lenae

Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Aug. 9
Here are the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 9.


Latto released her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, a diverse project that includes features from artists like Coco Jones, Ciara, Young Nudy, Hunxho, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah the Scientist, and Teezo Touchdown.


YouTube video

Meshell Ndegeocello released No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin.

YouTube video

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign released VULTURES 2.


Larry June released Doing It For Me.

YouTube video

Logic released Ultra 85,  an album he’s teased throughout his entire career, once a collection of songs he promised to keep to himself.

YouTube video

MAVI released shadowbox.

YouTube video

Benny the Butcher released Summertime Butch.

YouTube video

Ravyn Lenae released BIRD’S EYE, which features Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign.

Quavo and Lenny Kravitz released “FLY.”

YouTube video

Asake released Lungu Boy, which features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Central and Stormzy.

YouTube video

Chlöe released Trouble In Paradise, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Halle and Jeremih.

Polo G released HOOD POET, which features G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Offset, Lil Durk, The Kid LAROI, Hunxho, GloRilla and Future.

Kali Uchis released ORQUÍDEAS PARTE 2, which features JT.

YouTube video

Kodak Black released “Hit Stick.”

YouTube video

Russ released “Fendi Bucket.”

YouTube video

LL COOL J released “Proclivities,” which features Saweetie.

YouTube video

Tre Loaded and That Mexican OT released “The Ticket.”

YouTube video

Rae Khalil released CRYBABY.

404 Chew released “Get Back,” which features 1k Phew and bloody CANDY.

YouTube video

Petrina DeLacey released God’s Princess.

YouTube video

Bizzle released “Poppin (Remix).”

YouTube video

Jae Stephens released “Body Favors.”

YouTube video

Olivia King released “Blue Remix,” which features Dondria.

YouTube video

Lexa Gates released “Provider.”

YouTube video

Neek Bucks released UNIQUE.

YouTube video

Zedd released “Lucky,” which features Remi Wolf.

YouTube video

38 Spesh and Method Man released “Speshal Methods.”

YouTube video

The late AUGUST 08 released Pretend It’s Okay.

YouTube video

Leo w3ST released “Lemme Know.”

YouTube video

Sheff G released “Own Lane.”

YouTube video

Oxlade released “ARABAMBI (Acoustic Version).”

YouTube video

Chase & Status and Stormzy released “BACKBONE.”

YouTube video

Phonte released Pacific Time 2, which features Carlitta Durand and Carmen Rodgers.

TwizzyTwitch, JAG, and RJmrLA released “GO BABY.”

YouTube video

GeezLy released “U FEEL ME!?”

YouTube video

Hanumankind released “Big Dawgs,” which featured Kalmi.

YouTube video

Jana Diab released “I’ll Just Say It.”

YouTube video

Lehla Samia released “Proud To Be Your Girl.”

YouTube video

Jarrod Lawson and Raquel Rodriguez released “Next Move.”

YouTube video

OMG Girlz released “Motion.”

YouTube video

Sugarhill Ddot released 2 Sides of the Story, which features Hunxho, PNB Rock, Skilla Baby, STAR BANDDZ, BBG Steppaa and Luh Tyler. The feature from Rock is his first feature posthumously.

Ddot also released “My Baby,” which features 16-year-old Chicago rapper Star Bandz.

YouTube video

Skylar Blatt released “Hold Me Down.”

YouTube video

Doodie Lo and Tee Grizzley released “HOODBACHI.”

YouTube video

Durand Bernarr and Charlie Vettuno released “READY!”

YouTube video

Stonebwoy released “Pray For Me,” which features Wyclef Jean.

YouTube video

Snotty Nose Rez Kids released “NO DOGS ALLOWED.”

YouTube video

Money Man released “Clear.”

YouTube video

Ralo released “Baby You Fine.”

YouTube video
