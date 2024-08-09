Treasure hunters discover Kanye West memorabilia in storage locker auction

A group of self-proclaimed treasure hunters has struck hip-hop gold by uncovering a trove of Kanye West memorabilia in a storage locker auction. The TikTok account @LockerBlocker20 revealed their exciting find on Aug. 7, showcasing a variety of items that highlight West’s illustrious career.

What was found?

The storage locker contained a wealth of Kanye West-centric goods, including: Music equipment, Yeezy-branded clothing, apparel pattern cards, performance costumes, microphones and earpieces, a keyboard with “Tarik” etched on it, xostumes from West’s 2019 opera, “Nebuchadnezzar,” YZY Season 8 footwear, a Junya Watanabe garment and pants labeled “Kim’s stretched jeans.”

This eclectic mix of items suggests that the locker may have belonged to someone closely associated with West, or perhaps West himself.

Mike Dean’s interest

Among the many viewers captivated by the livestream was renowned producer Mike Dean, a longtime collaborator with Kanye West. He commented, “Any Mike Dean cases [in] there? This is my stuff.” However, the treasure hunters clarified that only two cases were shown in their videos, leaving fans curious about what else might be hidden in the locker.

The history behind the finds

Mike Dean has been working with West for nearly two decades, contributing to iconic albums such as The College Dropout, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo and both installments of Donda. Given his extensive history with West, Dean’s inquiry about the storage locker contents is understandable.

How storage auctions work

Storage auctions occur when a customer fails to pay their locker rent or abandons their property. The storage company then sells the contents to recover losses, but bidders are often unaware of the exact items inside until after the auction concludes.

What’s next?

The LockerBlocker20 team has not confirmed their plans for the discovered goods. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on whether these unique items will be kept, sold or displayed.

This unexpected find not only highlights the allure of hip-hop culture but also raises questions about the stories behind these artifacts. Stay tuned for more updates on this fascinating treasure hunt.