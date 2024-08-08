Is Kanye West losing his touch?

Another year brings another Kanye West album, but, this time, many fans are expressing disappointment. Unlike his previous release, Vultures, his latest work lacks the quality and focus that once defined his music.

Declining songwriting quality

One undeniable fact is that West’s lyrics have deteriorated over time. While his production skills remain impressive, the clever and entertaining lyrics that once captivated audiences are now noticeably absent. For instance, lines from Vultures 2 have been criticized as some of the worst of the year.

Frustrating rollouts

Another issue that has plagued West’s recent albums is the chaotic rollout process. In the past, fans eagerly anticipated his releases, often marked by exciting promotional strategies like G.O.O.D. Fridays. However, the current approach leaves much to be desired. Release dates are often missed, and impromptu listening parties create confusion rather than excitement.

Loss of listening enjoyment

Listening to West’s music has become less enjoyable, not just for his new releases but for his older tracks as well. While he hasn’t committed any heinous acts like other controversial figures in the music industry, the disconnect between his past and present selves is jarring. West now seems to embrace views that many find troubling.

Unlike other artists who evolve and mature in their music, West’s transformation feels more like a departure from the person he once was. This transformation is leaving fans frustrated and longing for the old West.

Kanye West’s recent albums have sparked a conversation about his artistic decline. From declining songwriting quality to frustrating rollouts and a loss of enjoyment in his music, many fans are left wondering if the West they once loved is truly gone.